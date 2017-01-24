80’s Hangar Dance

Get ready for a totally tubular night featuring “That Eighties Band,” Winston and Mel from Kool 105 and more!

Don your best 80s gear, inflate your hair and roll out for a righteous night of drinks, dancing and fun.

What to expect:

Your favorite 80s jams played by the beloved, That Eighties Band.

An appearance by Winston and Mel from Kool 105.

Commemorate fallen 80s icons.

Enjoy tastings from some of Denver’s top caterers.

80s trivia with mind-blowing prizes.

Performance by B-Boy Factory, Denver’s premiere hip-hop and dance studio.

Arcade games and adult-sized Big Wheels!

Compete for best 80s hair, outfit, fastest rubics cube solver, dance moves and more!

General Admission: $65.00 for one, $120.00 for two.

Member Admission: $55.00 for one, $100.00 for two.

Wings’ members receive $10 off per ticket. Sign in to claim discount.

Buy in pairs and save!