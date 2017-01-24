80’s Hangar Dance

Get ready for a totally tubular night featuring “That Eighties Band,” Winston and Mel from Kool 105 and more!

Don your best 80s gear, inflate your hair and roll out for a righteous night of drinks, dancing and fun.

What to expect:

  • Your favorite 80s jams played by the beloved, That Eighties Band.
  • An appearance by Winston and Mel from Kool 105.
  • Commemorate fallen 80s icons.
  • Enjoy tastings from some of Denver’s top caterers.
  • 80s trivia with mind-blowing prizes.
  • Performance by B-Boy Factory, Denver’s premiere hip-hop and dance studio.
  • Arcade games and adult-sized Big Wheels!
  • Compete for best 80s hair, outfit, fastest rubics cube solver, dance moves and more!

General Admission: $65.00 for one, $120.00 for two.

Member Admission: $55.00 for one, $100.00 for two.

Wings’ members receive $10 off per ticket. Sign in to claim discount.

Buy in pairs and save!

