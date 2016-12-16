Illuminate your night with Living Lights! See the animals in a whole NEW Light after dark. Holiday lights are even more festive when they fly, flutter, and crawl! Living Lights is an indoor and outdoor holiday lighting event that illuminates some of nature’s most fascinating wonders, invertebrates! Butterfly Pavilion after dark offers exciting adventures for everyone. Visit glowing scorpions and other luminous creatures. Explore our twinkling rainforest, and step into the magical world of the Moonlit Moths. Stroll through our beautiful twinkling outdoor gardens, and enjoy tasty treats that will keep you toasty. You will learn all about bioluminescence, florescence, and bioflorescence and see it all with your own two eyes. Don’t miss out on visiting our four limited time only Living Lights Exhibits: Season of the Scorpion, Moonlit Moths, Sparkling Shores, and Get Cozy with Rosie the Tarantula. This is your chance to see Denver’s most unique holiday lighting event! Click here to learn more!