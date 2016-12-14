LISTEN: For the KOOL Christmas Song of the Day to Win a KOOL Rocky Mountain Getaway!

Listen every weekday morning to Winston and Mel at 7:40, when they announce KOOL Christmas Song of the Day! When you hear it, be caller 10 and you win a getaway to the Reserve Casino Hotel for an overnight stay and dinner for two. Plus, qualify for the grand prize drawing to become Reserve Royalty which includes 3 additional rooms with dinners to treat family or friends! It’s a KOOL Rocky Mountain getaway from Reserve Casino Hotel with the loosest slots and the richest rewards.

Click here to checkout Reserve Casino Hotel!